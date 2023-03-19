StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Materialise Stock Down 3.2 %

Materialise stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Materialise has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 176.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materialise by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Materialise by 231.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

