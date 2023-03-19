StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

