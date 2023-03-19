StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

