StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

