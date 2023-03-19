StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

