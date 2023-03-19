StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:NGD opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

