StockNews.com Begins Coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
NYSE NRT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.58%.
North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.
