StockNews.com Begins Coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NRT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

