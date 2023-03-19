StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Articles

