StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,044,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,566,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 77,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

