StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $254.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.57. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.