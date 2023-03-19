StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.