StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFMT. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Performant Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

PFMT opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of -0.39. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performant Financial

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 300,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,930,354.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also

