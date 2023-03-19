StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLDT Trading Up 0.5 %

PHI stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PLDT by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

