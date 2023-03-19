StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock worth $25,741,693 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

