StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

