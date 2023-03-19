StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,583 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

