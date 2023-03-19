StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 77.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $367,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

