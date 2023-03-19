StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 77.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $367,000.

About Sabre

Get Rating

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

