StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.15.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
