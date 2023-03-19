StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.