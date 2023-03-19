StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.17.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
