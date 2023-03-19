StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $956.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Stories

