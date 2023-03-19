StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $723.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Univest Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Univest Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

