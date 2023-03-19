StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Verint Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 267,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

