StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIA stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Via Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

