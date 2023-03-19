StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
VIA stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.77%.
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
