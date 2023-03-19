StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.20 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.