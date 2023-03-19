StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.