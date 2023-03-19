StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 27.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

