StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
Adicet Bio Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 27.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
