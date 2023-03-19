StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.21.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.