StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of LTRPA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
