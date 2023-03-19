StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,867,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 164,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

