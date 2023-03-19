StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.31.

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

