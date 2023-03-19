StockNews.com Lowers HireRight (NYSE:HRT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,617,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,549. Corporate insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

