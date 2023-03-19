StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
