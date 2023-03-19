StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

