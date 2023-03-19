Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,156 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge comprises about 3.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 4.70% of Stoneridge worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Stoneridge by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

SRI traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 502,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $473.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

