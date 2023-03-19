Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.6 %

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

NYSE:SCCO opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

