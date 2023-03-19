Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

LLY stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.87 and a 200-day moving average of $341.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

