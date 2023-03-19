Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.37% of Zevia PBC worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.00 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,758.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,517,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,758.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,517,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 25,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $124,738.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,574,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,782. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

