Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:O opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.