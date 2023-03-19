Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

