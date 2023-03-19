Stonnington Group LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.30 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.