Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

NYSE CB opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

