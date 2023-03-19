Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 3.4 %

First Solar stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.