Stonnington Group LLC Sells 6,025 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after buying an additional 216,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
