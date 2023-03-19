Stonnington Group LLC Sells 6,025 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after buying an additional 216,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.