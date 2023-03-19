Stonnington Group LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 61.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

