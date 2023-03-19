Storj (STORJ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49.38 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Storj has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $161.17 million and $49.38 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.

As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

