Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

