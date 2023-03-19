Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

