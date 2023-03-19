Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.44.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
