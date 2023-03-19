Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

