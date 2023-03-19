Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 3.3 %

SDPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 31,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,219. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

