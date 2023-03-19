SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.23 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $273.48 million and $38.33 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

