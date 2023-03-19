Symbol (XYM) Hits Market Capitalization of $206.71 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $206.71 million and approximately $659,617.59 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

