Systelligence LLC Acquires 2,925 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 554.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 322,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 273,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLBL opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

