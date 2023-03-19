Systelligence LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 259,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises about 3.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.04% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

